Positive indicators are sign of economic revival: Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said several positive indicators are a sign of economic revival of the country under the PTI government.

In a series of posts on a micro-blogging site, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said influx of foreign remittances to the tune of $ 2.71 billion in July 2021 signified the strong trust overseas Pakistanis reposed in Prime Minister Imran Khan. During FY20-21, remittances rested at historic $29.4 billion as records being shattered. Similarly, he added, FBR had collected Rs410 billion taxes in July 2021 alone, speaking volumes of PTI government’s effective policies. Amid the raging COVID-19 monster, Pakistan has collected revenues of Rs4732million in FY 20-21, which is yet another record. Moreover, during July 2021, some nine business sectors, including value-added textiles, posted double-digit growth. Exports surged by 14 per cent to stand at a historic high of $25.56 billion in FY20-21 despite the pandemic, said the minister.