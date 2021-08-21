Tahir Ashrafi lauds security depts, ulema for peace

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Muttahida Ulema Board (MUB) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has lauded the role of ulema and mashaikh, leadership of religious parties, Auqaf Department, Council of Islamic Ideology, ISPR and security agencies for maintaining peace during Muharram.

The struggle for interfaith and sectarian harmony and tolerance will be continued in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

Ashrafi expressed delight that after 70 years of independence, a uniform education system had been enforced in the country and boards of seminaries had also been linked with the boards of contemporary education. Noted scholars and religious leaders, including Maulana Ragheb Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana M Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Sohail Ahmad Raza and Maulana Aslam Farooqi, were also present with him.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working in a very positive manner for improving relations with Afghanistan, hoping that good news from Afghanistan would come soon. He said Pakistan wanted the bloodshed in Afghanistan to stop immediately and a national government to be formed to ensure lasting peace. He said that peace in Afghanistan would also bring peace in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban have assured that the Afghan soil will not be used against any country, including Pakistan, he said. Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi praised Afghan Taliban for allowing majalis, mourning processions and providing security to them during Muharram, and also announcing complete protection to religious minorities in Afghanistan. Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi announced that during Muharram, the 14-point Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct was implemented to ensure peace in the country, adding that the Ministry of Law was being contacted to legislate on this code of conduct in the parliament.