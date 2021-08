PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's vaccination drive is expected to cover 12 million people, or 75 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population by the end of this year, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Friday.

Hun Sen said as the target of vaccinating 10 million adult population is close to be achieved as planned by November, the government is committed to achieving the goal of vaccinating 2 million adolescents aged 12-17 by the end of this year in order to build herd immunity.