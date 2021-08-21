Regime fire kills eight children in Idlib

KANSAFRA, Syria: Syria regime shelling has killed eight children and a woman in the country’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib in just two days, a war monitor said on Friday.

Artillery fire early on Friday morning on the village of Kansafra in the northwestern stronghold killed children from the same family, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An AFP correspondent saw the father cry over the bodies of three of the children at a cemetery. The remains of a fourth were then brought along, and buried in haste as shelling started up again in a neighbouring area.

A day earlier, in the nearby village of Balshun, artillery fire by pro-Damascus forces killed eight children and the mother of three of them, the Observatory reported. The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.

It is dominated by Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other jihadists are also present. A ceasefire deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey has largely protected the region from a new government military offensive since March 2020.