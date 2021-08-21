Israel announces deal to resume Qatari aid to Gaza

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday announced a "new mechanism" for Qatari humanitarian funds to reach Gaza, with money transferred directly to individuals by the United Nations, ending a stalemate over the urgently needed aid. Qatari support is seen as a crucial lifeline for impoverished Palestinians living in the Israeli-blockaded enclave.

Prior to conflict in May between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the flow of funds from Qatar was considered vital to maintaining relative calm between the Jewish state and the Islamists. In a statement on Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would no longer accept the "status quo" that preceded May’s 11 days of hostilities.

He said an aid distribution system that saw fuel for Gaza purchased by UN officials with Qatari money had been replaced. "Under the new mechanism, financial aid will be transferred to hundreds of thousands of Gazan people by the UN directly to their bank accounts, with Israel overseeing the recipients," Gantz said.