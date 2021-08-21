Scotland’s pro-independence parties strike ‘deal’

LONDON: Scotland’s ruling party on Friday announced a landmark power-sharing deal for a pro-independence majority in the devolved parliament in Edinburgh, catapulting the Greens into their first ministerial positions in UK politics.

The agreement between the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Scottish Green Party needs to be approved by members but tightens ties between the two parties, which both back a new vote on independence.

The deal promises to deliver another referendum before the end of the first half of the current parliamentary session in 2024, if the coronavirus crisis had ended. First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon hopes to secure the so-called "indyref2", despite strong opposition from the UK government in London.

"For my part, I am determined there will be an independence referendum in this parliament," she said at a joint press conference at her Edinburgh residence, Bute House. "We (the SNP and the Scottish Green Party) are choosing to work together and we are doing so not out of necessity but for the common good.

"We also in this agreement reaffirm our shared commitment to securing independence." Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie hailed the agreement as a "historic moment" but insisted the two parties would retain their "distinctive voices".