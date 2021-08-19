US agreed to Islamic govt in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The US had already agreed in the Doha agreement that there would be an Islamic government in Kabul which would have positive relations with the US and its allies. The agreement between the US and the Taliban was signed in Feb 2020.

Under the same agreement, the US stands committed not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Contrary to what is publicly propagated, there is no mention in the Doha agreement of human rights or women’s rights in a future Afghanistan.

However, the agreement on the part of the Taliban guarantees that it will prevent the use of Afghanistan’s soil by any group or individual against the security of the United States and its allies. The Washington had also agreed that the US and its allies will refrain from the threat or the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan or intervening in its domestic affairs.

If both sides stick to the commitment they made in the Doha Agreement, which remains intact till now, the US will not only recognise the “Islamic government” in Afghanistan but will also offer economic assistance for Afghanistan’s reconstruction.

The agreement, which was widely seen as a victory for the Taliban and defeat for the Americans, also states that “the United States will seek economic cooperation for reconstruction with the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations and will not intervene in its internal affairs.” In part one of the agreement, the United States committed to withdraw all military forces from Afghanistan. Part two relates to the Taliban’s commitment and related actions to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qaeda, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.

In part three, it is said that the US and Taliban seek positive relations with each other and expect that the relations between the United States and the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations will be positive.

In the same part of the agreement, it is said that the United States will seek economic cooperation for reconstruction with the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations and will not intervene in its internal affairs.

The unexpected and immediate fall of Kabul after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country has led to a takeover by the Taliban, who have announced they will be forming an inclusive Islamic government. It is still not clear what the shape of the government will be and which political groups other than the Taliban would be part of the new regime. However, it has been made clear by the Taliban that the new government would be Islamic.

While many may wish that the new government in Afghanistan will honour secular ideas and meet western standards of women’s rights and human rights, the US in the Doha agreement has already agreed for the formation of an Islamic government in Afghanistan without mentioning even a word about human rights and women’s rights. Instead, it committed not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.