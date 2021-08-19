People protest against firing incidents in Jamrud

JAMRUD: People staged protest against firing incidents here on Wednesday and criticised local police for failing to curb such incidents in Khyber tribal district.

Speaking on the occasion, a social worker Rehmat Ali said that there have been land disputes in Jamrud tehsil due to non-availability of land records, and as a result people often fired shots on each other’s houses.

He said that such firing incidents can claim lives and recently injured many passers-by, but the local police had ignored this issue. Other speakers demanded the government to curb such incidents by arresting the culprits.