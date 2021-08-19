Man arrested for blackmailing and sexually abusing women

NOWSHERA: The police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charges of blackmailing, sexually abusing and video-filming women.

The police officials said the arrest was made in the Amankot area of the Nowshera district as per a complaint registered by the police chowki in-charge, Sakhi Jan.

The cop stated that he was on foot patrol when he came across a group of angry people who, according to him, had gathered near a house and wanted to kill a man, Shahabullah, son of Muhammad Naeem, and torch his house for allegedly blackmailing women and sexually abusing them after accessing their mobile phones data.

The cop said the police acted swiftly, arrested the accused and took into possession his personal computer, cellphone sets and memory cards.

He said the enraged people alleged that the accused would collect data from the memory cards of the cellphones, which the children would bring to him for downloading games and movies.

The local people alleged that the accused would note down the cell phone contacts and transfer family pictures from the memory cards to his computer only to use them to blackmail women and sexually abuse them.

It was alleged that the accused used to contact the women and warned them of uploading their pictures on facebook and thus would force them into sexual abuse and video film the crimes to blackmailing them later as well.

The police officials said the clips made by the accused had been recovered from his computer and cellphones.

Pabbi Police Station House Officer, Inspector Shahd Ali Khan, grilled the accused soon after his arrest. He reportedly confessed to his crime.

The accused, who is married and a father of two, told the media at the police station that he would access the data of the women and girls from the memory cards brought by the children for downloading games and films, adding he would send the pictures to the women for blackmailing. He would be produced before the special magistrate today to obtain his physical remand for further investigation.