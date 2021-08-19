Steps taken to ensure Majalis, processions security, says IG

LAHORE: IGP Inam Ghani has said the police are using all available resources to ensure security for Majalis and processions on Muharram 10.

The IGP expressed these views while reviewing security arrangements for main procession of Muharram 9 at Alamgir Road, Pando Street Islampura here on Wednesday and giving instructions to the officers and talking to the media.

He all possible measures are being taken for security of main processions and Majalis of Ashura.

He said the police have the support of Ulema of all schools of thought and all Ulema are united for inter-faith harmony, national unity and solidarity among Muslims and to maintain law and order in religious gatherings and processions from Ashura to Rabi-ul-Awal12.

The IGP said: “Our forefathers had made great sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan so security of this country is the common responsibility of all of us and with this respect, Ulema are also playing united and constructive role whereas every citizen will also have to play his vital role. On Ashura, CCPO including all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs would be present in the field and modern technology is being utilised for the security of sensitive processions and Majalis.”

He appealed to people not to leave their homes unnecessarily on Ashura so that they would face less hassle due to closure of routes adjacent to procession routes while Home Department has issued orders for a ban on pillion riding and closure of mobile service on Ashura upon which all possible steps are being taken to implement it.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani and CTO Muntazer Mehdi while briefing the IGP on security arrangements at Safe City Mobile Command Centre said the officers and personnel deployed on Muharram security duty are fully staffed, alert and vigilant and any activity or attempt to disrupt the peace in society by the evil elements will not be allowed to succeed at all.

He said monitoring of the procession is being ensured through CCTV cameras alongwith other every possible step.

The IGP while instructing the officers and personnel deployed on the routes of the processions, said snipers should be deployed on roofs of buildings and Imambargahs on the way to main processions of Ashura and to ensure that in the Majalis and processions, the mourners could not enter without being checked through walk-through gates and metal detectors. He stressed that during security arrangements, keeping in view the traffic flow, alternative routes should also be considered carefully for facilitation of the citizens.