Youm-e-Ashura to be observed in AJK today

MUZAFFARABAD: Youm-e-Ashura will be observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

The day will be observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth and for the supremacy of Islam.

Zuljinnah and Tazia processions will be taken out in all big and small cities of AJK. Ulema and scholars during the processions will highlight the teachings of Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

In Muzaffarabad, main Tazia and Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from central Imam Bargah Pir Alam Shah, which after passing through its traditional route will again terminate in the same Imam Bargah in the evening. Elaborate security arrangements will be made by the government to maintain law and order situation.

In his message, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions had given a lesson to the Muslims that one should not evade even sacrificing his life while fighting against the evil forces.

He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (R.A) was in fact the victory of truth, and symbol of steadfastness against oppression and had set a glorious example of sacrifices.

The prime minister said offering sacrifices along with his family, Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) proved that for a true Muslim, nothing is more important than the dignity of Islam and urged the people to seek inspiration from the teaching and guidance of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and forge complete unity and discipline among their ranks and promote the Islamic brotherhood.