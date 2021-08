PESHAWAR: A literacy and cultural organization, Gandhara Hindko Board organised ‘Mahfil-e-Musalma’ to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

The event was held at the sub-office of the board at Karimi Plaza in Hashtnagri. Syed Kazim Kazmi, the scion of the Sadaat family, presided over the session. Syed Tahir Abbas, the son of late known poet and researcher Farigh Bukhari, was the chief guest on the occasion.