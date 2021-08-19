Pak embassy in Kabul facilitating people leaving Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: As most of the western countries frantically evacuated staff from Afghanistan and shut down their missions, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continued to extend consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans and nationals of other countries to help them leave the country.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan in a message said the visas and consular services were operational, and full cooperation was being extended to all international missions, diplomats, organisations and media by assisting them in temporary relocation and repatriation. So far, around 400 visas have been issued to the foreign media in Afghanistan, besides around 800 visas were to Afghan and other nationals.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan said the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationals. He said due to closure of airport for civilian flights, Pakistanis were being sent back by road through Torkham.

The ambassador also assured Pakistanis working or living in Kabul and adjoining areas that the embassy was engaged with PIA to accommodate Pakistanis on regular and additional flights. “We are also assisting those who have issue of affordability,” he said.

“Media people needing visas may contact Press Counsellor at WhatsApp 00923222807683 and they will be facilitated,” he added.

Press Counsellor Tahir Nawaz told this news agency from Kabul that so far around 400 visas have been issued to the media personnel. These, he said, included visas for both the Afghans and foreign nationals working for foreign and local news media. Ambassador Mansoor Khan assured the people that Pakistan was making every efforts for safe exit of the people. He expressed the hope that the flights would be operational in a few days and it would help those who cannot travel by road to go to Pakistan. The Afghan nationals at the embassy in Kabul were all praise for Pakistan in assisting them at a time of uncertainty and confusion.