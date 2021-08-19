UAE envoy provides artificial limbs to PWDs of Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: The persons with disabilities (PWDs) from former tribal areas, Waziristan were provided artificial limbs with the assistance of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reports said they were invited by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi as his guests in the mission and personally greeted them with open arms. The Ambassador had exchange of pleasantries with some of them, and inquired about them and their families. The function was held in an open area eyeing to follow corona SOPs, Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi and Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mall (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas encouraged the persons with disabilities to live an independent and self-reliant life. The MD PBM expressed his gratitude to the UAE ambassador for working jointly with the PBM to extending generous support, especially to the deserving people as to provide artificial limbs to them to ensure their mobility.

Malik Zaheer said most of the guests were victims of the terror activities, as they were deprived of their body parts, especially the limbs. He said so far so, 61 persons were provided with the artificial limbs, who became disabled or paralysed as a result of tragic incidents in North and South Waziristan over the past few years. The limbs were provided in collaboration with the UAE embassy and Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotics (PIPOS). He also announced that the same support to the PWDs of Balochistan as the ultimate aim to facilitate around 2,000, under the government’s programme for resilient recovery of the vulnerable persons. Underlining the brotherly relations between the two countries, MA PBM said the welfare projects of UAE in Pakistan are reflections of the kindness and affection to the deserving people.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi said Pakistan and UAE are enjoying 50 glorious years of diplomatic and brotherly relations, saying it’s a matter of pleasure and satisfaction for me to bring the PWDs back into the active life. Applauding the facilitation services of PBM to the poor, UAE ambassador vowed to strengthen link with the organisation to serving the humanity.