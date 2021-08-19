ISI made success of Taliban possible: Indian ex-army veteran

ISLAMABAD: While terming Taliban’s rapid and surprising takeover of Afghanistan as victory of Pakistan, renowned Indian defence analyst retired Colonel Danvir Singh has warned that Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian States are engaged in forming a geo-economic alliance after ousting the United States from the region, and India has also been expelled from the area.

The retired colonel of Indian army in his social media talk eulogised the scheme of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Services (ISI) led by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and spelled out the methods followed by it and claimed that combat, logistic and intelligence operations have made the success of Taliban possible. He didn’t provide any evidence for his claims. He termed the decision of Army Chief General Qamar Javaid Bajwa for revival of ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) as a strategic move since Pakistan Army knew that it would have to concentrate on Afghanistan. For that it opted to offer truce to India. He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to import sugar and cotton from India, but later making U-turn decided contrary to it although the army chief wanted to normalise ties with New Delhi.

The Indian retired colonel referred to a statement made by General Bajwa for placing the past behind. Colonel Danvir Singh said that India has also distained itself from Iran due to its partnership with the United States as India isn’t buying Iran’s oil which was previously available to it on cheaper tariff. China purchasing Iran’s oil and their bonds have been strengthened further.

India also failed in developing Chabahar Corridor through port which could be alternative of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He castigated Indian policy makers, and said that they have virtually failed in comprehending the situation, while Pakistan despite consecutive setbacks has drawn up successful planning and outsmarted India.

Colonel Danvir alleged that the ISI had bribed Generals, Governors and warlords of Afghanistan and bought their loyalties that resulted in rapid advance of the Taliban.