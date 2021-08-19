Fate of Junior Asia Cup yet to be decided

KARACHI: If Junior Asia Cup 2021 could not be organised in near future, Pakistan would be able to participate in the Junior World Cup 2022, ‘The News’ has reliably learnt.

The Junior Asia Cup has been postponed twice and its new schedule has not been announced so far by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). Sources said that AHF has not announced its new schedule due to Covid-19 and other issues. Due to this delay, the arrangement and schedule of Junior World Cup would be affected and in case it is not held in near future, Pakistan junior team would get direct qualification for the Junior World Cup. Sources mentioned that all things depended on the future course of AHF. Sources said that this time they would finally decide about the fate of the Junior Asia Cup.