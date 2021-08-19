Greece could deport Afghans to Turkey

ATHENS: The chaotic situation in Afghanistan precludes the direct deportation of Afghans denied asylum, but Turkey remains an option for Athens, the Greek migration minister said on Wednesday. "The reality is that no country can carry out returns towards Afghanistan," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV.

"Nor do we have a clear image of what conditions will prevail in Afghanistan in coming months," following the Taliban’s return to power, he said, adding, it was "still early" to say whether Greece would face a new refugee wave.