PMD issues flood alert for Pindi

Islamabad: While forecasting heavy monsoon rains from tonight to Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a flooding warning for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Kasur and Faisalabad and that of landslides for parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to it, rains coupled with strong winds and thunders will fall in upper and central parts of the country from Thursday night to Saturday. "Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country on August 19 night and prevail till August 21."

Under the influence of this weather system, rainstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected to hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from August 19 to 21.

Also, it will rain in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar and Kalat on August 20 and 21. The PMD asked the relevant authorities to remain alert to minimise damage to public life and property.