National Shooting Championship from August 22

KARACHI: The 28th edition of the National Shooting Championship will be held from August 22-28 in Jhelum and Lahore.

The championship’s shotgun events will be held at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, which is hosting the nationals for the first time. The rifle and pistol events of the championship will be held at Army Marksman Unit (AMU) in Jhelum.

“We asked Navy Shooting Range Karsaz to host this event but they declined due to some reasons,” said an official of National Rifle Association of Pakistan while talking to ‘The News’. Navy are the defending champions. They won the national event in Jhelum in October 2020 for the third time in a row. They clinched 17 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze medals. Navy’s shooters also made four new national records in Air Rifle, Prone Rifle, 25-meter Pistol, Air Rifle Men (Youth) events.

Army stood runners-up and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) third. The national championship every year hosts more than 300 shooters from the teams of Army, Navy, PAF, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, WAPDA, ASF, and Federal Rifle Association.