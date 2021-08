KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 22,242 new Covid-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,466,512, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 22,238 are local transmissions. Another 225 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 13,302.