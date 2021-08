Al-Daouseh, Lebanon: Families laid to rest on Wednesday victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon amid anger and sorrow over the crisis-hit country’s latest tragedy.

The explosion on Sunday in Al-Tleil in the Akkar region scorched crowds clamouring for petrol that the army was distributing in light of severe fuel shortages that have paralysed a country also beset by medicine, gas and bread shortages.