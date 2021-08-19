Syrian group hails Taliban

Beirut: The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance on Wednesday welcomed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, saying it hoped Syria’s jihadists would also be victorious. The armed group that formally broke ties with Al-Qaeda years ago is considered to be the most prominent group in Syria after a decade of war. HTS controls nearly half of the Idlib region -- the last remaining opposition bastion in Syria -- alongside other less influential groups. It said the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following two decades of US occupation was an example to follow.