BEIJING: Torrential rains are expected to hit the Haihe River basin in north China, which is likely to push water levels in some rivers above warning levels, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Wednesday. In the next three days, rainstorms are expected to lash parts of Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Beijing and Tianjin. Affected by the rainstorms, some small and medium-sized rivers in these regions may see water levels exceed their warning lines, according to the forecasts.