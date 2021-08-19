Polish PM accuses Belarus of ‘blackmail’

WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister on Wednesday accused Belarus of "blackmail" over a group of migrants stranded on the border between the two countries and said Warsaw would not let them in.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the migrants were being "exploited" by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. "It cannot be that Mr Lukashenko’s blackmail forces us to accept anyone," Morawiecki told reporters.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- have in recent months crossed or tried to cross into the three EU countries bordering Belarus: Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging the migrants to make the crossings in retaliation for EU sanctions against the regime, with Lithuania calling it a form of "hybrid warfare".

After Lithuania began pushing the migrants back at the beginning of August, increasing numbers of arrivals were reported in Latvia and Poland. All three countries are not allowing the migrants in to make asylum requests and Belarusian border guards are not allowing them back into Belarus, creating frequent stand-offs.

"The Border Guard will not allow illegal immigrants to enter Poland," Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Twitter on Wednesday about the makeshift encampment near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny.

Wasik said the migrants were "on the Belarusian side", adding that "the border is sealed". The news channel TVN24 said the migrants had been in the area for several days and were receiving food from Polish authorities.