Belarus targets news agency in ongoing crackdown

MOSCOW: Belarus police on Wednesday searched the homes of journalists working for an independent news agency in an escalating crackdown on the media under President Alexander Lukashenko.

The ex-Soviet country has been in political turmoil since a disputed presidential election last August that sparked historic demonstrations against Lukashenko’s nearly three-decade rule.

In the wake of the protests, Belarus has sought to eradicate any remaining pockets of dissent, cracking down on the opposition, rights groups and media that is not under state control. On Wednesday, police searched the home of BelaPan news agency’s editor-in-chief Irina Levshina before taking her to the outlet’s newsroom for a search there, reported website Naviny.by, which is owned by BelaPan.

BelaPan deputy editor Alexander Zaitsev said his home was also searched and his phone, computer and other devices were confiscated. He said it was part of an investigation into public order offences.

BelaPan is not openly pro-opposition but it carries critical material not seen in most other Belarusian media and its offices have been raided in the past. Naviny.by later reported that BelaPan’s website was down.

AFP journalists in Moscow were unable to access the website as of 0830 GMT. Journalists who covered anti-Lukashenko protests have come under mounting pressure in recent months, with several receiving long jail terms.

In July, Belarus raided the homes of several regional media organisations and blocked the country’s oldest news organisation Nasha Niva. Popular news website Tut.by was blocked in May and several of its employees arrested on tax evasion charges.