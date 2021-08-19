Ozone treaty prevented ‘scorched Earth’ climate

PARIS: A 1987 treaty to repair a thin layer of ozone in the atmosphere that shields life on Earth from cancer-causing ultraviolet rays probably had the unintended benefit of preventing runaway climate change, even if that danger persists for other reasons, researchers said on Wednesday.

If the Montreal Protocol had not banned the manmade gases that dissolve naturally occurring ozone, by 2100 they would have heated up the planet´s surface 2.5 degrees Celsius above-and-beyond warming caused by the carbon pollution humanity is struggling to curb today, they reported in the journal Nature. An increase of barely 1C since the mid-19th century has seen climate change amplify deadly heatwaves, rainfall and coastal storms made more destructive by rising seas.

Even if nations manage against all odds to cap global warming below the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5C, the extra heat avoided thanks to the ozone treaty would have created an unliveable 4C world, the modelling study suggests. It was already understood that the outlawed CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) would have added roughly 1.5 degrees to the global thermometer had they been allowed to further proliferate.

Besides their corrosive effect on the ozone layer, CFCs -- widely used in the 1970s and 1980s as a refrigerant -- are also a potent greenhouse gas that traps heat up to 10,000 times more efficiently that carbon dioxide. But what researchers have neglected to investigate until now is the impact that extra UV radiation would have had on nature´s capacity to absorb greenhouse gases.