Asian markets rally despite virus woes

Hong Kong: Asian markets rallied on Wednesday as investors engaged in bargain hunting despite losses on Wall Street and a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant stoking fears about the global economic recovery.

A fresh lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew imposed in Australia´s second-largest city of Melbourne over a Delta outbreak added to concerns about lockdowns along with travel restrictions in China, the world´s second-largest economy.

A lacklustre US retail sales report also exacerbated worries about the latest Covid-19 wave, bringing Wall Street´s streak of five straight records for the Dow and S&P 500 indices to a stuttering halt.

But Asian markets appeared unmoved by gloomy prospects, with Tokyo snapping a four-day losing streak to close higher Wednesday. Hong Kong also closed on a high, with investors seemingly broadly unfazed by new antitrust plans from Beijing designed to rein in China´s burgeoning tech giants -- plans that saw Chinese firms listed on Wall Street slide overnight.

In China, markets were well up, recouping losses after disappointing economic data from Beijing earlier in the week. Seoul rose, while Australia was steady. New Zealand made gains despite fears over fresh virus cases as the country´s Reserve Bank chose to keep interest rates unchanged, opting against a move that would have seen it become the first advanced economy in the Asia Pacific to normalise policy.

"The drivers for the rallies across the region are not clear," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, said in a note, suggesting that factors ranging from the NZRB decision to declining virus cases in China could be behind the good mood.

"Without looking under the bonnet regionally, much of the buying could also be in more defensive stocks, pushing up the headline indexes," he added. Global markets will be keeping a close watch on the latest minutes out of the US Federal Reserve due later in the day, after chief Jerome Powell acknowledged that the pandemic was "still casting a shadow on economic activity".

Investors will be looking for any signs that the Fed plans to scale down its asset purchases -- a sign that the central bank sees the US economy as now healthy enough to ease its aggressive intervention. Elsewhere, oil prices steadied after a four-day slump prompted by the increasingly grim outlook for global demand as the Delta variant surges.

The "market still appears to be unsure how the outlook is looking amid rising cases of the Delta variant", Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, told Bloomberg. Continued lockdowns could still pile pressure on prices, he added.

Meanwhile, European stock markets slid on Wednesday, despite bumper Asian gains, as a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant fanned fresh fears about the global economic recovery.

"The source of uncertainty is almost entirely due to the resilience of Covid and virus-related restrictions which have negatively impacted the global economy recovery," noted ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"Global stock markets have been struggling across the world in recent days, although the selling has been limited for the European and US indices thus far." Approaching midday, London shares were down half a percentage point, as traders also digested a sharp slowdown in UK inflation.

Elsewhere, Frankfurt stocks dipped 0.1 percent and Paris shed 0.4 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals, after overnight losses on Wall Street. Oil prices rebounded, snapping a four-day slump on news of strong US crude demand.

Analysts expect the Dow Jones is set to open lower on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically sensitive sectors and sent investors to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks including Apple and Amazon.com.

Industrials Deere & Co, Caterpillar Inc, and 3M Co, which generally perform better at a time of strong economic growth, shed between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent in premarket trading.

Bank stocks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Co, fell between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, a day after the S&P 500 marked its worst day in about a month on the back of a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. retail sales.

After six straight months of gains for the S&P 500, trading on Wall Street's main indexes has been more volatile in August - a seasonally weak period for financial markets - as concerns about slowing U.S. growth and the spread of the Delta variant took the shine off a solid corporate earnings season.

Focus on Wednesday will be on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, with investors looking for insight into the central bank's debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency programs amid a stronger recovery in the jobs market and higher inflation.

"You have the inflation pressure on one hand, and then you offset some of that with the depression that's coming through from the Delta variant to some degree. That's creating some of the gyrations in the market," said Johan Grahn, head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM in Minneapolis. Analysts expect the Fed to announce its plan for a "taper" of its asset purchases as early as its Sept. 21-22 meeting.