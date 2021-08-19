Azhar to play for Somerset again

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali will be playing for Somerset for the remainder of the County Championship.

The 36-year-old batsman first represented the club in 2018 and played a key role the following year when Somerset won the Royal London Cup. Azhar, who will be available for at least three of Somerset’s remaining games, said: “I am very excited to be returning to Somerset. It has become like a second home for me. It is a special club and I hope that I can contribute to more success.

"I have been made to feel so welcome in my previous times with the club and I look forward to representing the county again this year,” he added. Azhar has scored more than 800 runs for the county in 17 first-class matches.