Overjoyed Malik wants to take KPL II final to UK

ISLAMABAD: Arif Malik, Chairman Kashmir Premier League (KPL), is overjoyed with the success of the inaugural edition and says he wants to take the final of KPL II to Birmingham or Manchester next year besides initiating Kashmir T20 League meant for Kashmiri youth only.

“We are seriously considering the option of holding the final of KPL II in the United Kingdom next year,” he said during an interview with ‘The News’ on Wednesday. “It will just be a start as from there onward we will go on to hold more matches offshore. The final decision to this effect will be taken closer to the event next year,” he added.

The beaming KPL chairman also announced hosting KashmirT20 League meant only for the Kashmiri youngsters in coming winter and establishment of a cricket academy in Muzaffarabad with the help and coordination of Shahid Afridi Foundation.

He also said they would add a seventh team by the name of Jamun Janbaz for the second edition. “The immense success of the KPL I has convinced us that there should be a seventh team. We have decided to add Jammu Janbaz for season II next year. It will help us in bringing more talented Kashmiris to the fore,” he said.

Counting the success story of the first League, Arif Malik said the popularity of the game of cricket would never be the same again in Kashmir now. “This league has given fresh impetus to the cricket popularity on both sides of the border. The Kashmir youngster is more enthusiastic and knowledgeable about cricket now. He is eager to make a name for himself. Besides Kashif Ali and Salman Irshad who were exceptional Kashmiri players in the event, there are others waiting in the wings. The inclusion of the seventh team will help in opening doors for more Kashmiris in the KPL,” he added.

Chairman KPL said that the League’s first edition had won the hearts of the Kashmiri people living around the globe. “Here I am pleased to announce that over seven percent of Kashmiris living in Occupied Kashmir also watched the action. There is also news that a healthy majority within India followed the KPL matches. We are in the process of getting the exact numbers. KPL has become a big brand as people in more than 50 countries watched it. It has become one of the most popular leagues. We will shortly announce the total number of audience who watched and follow the league,” he added.

Arif Malik thanked all those who helped in the league's success. “Shaharyar Khan Afridi, the chairman of the Kashmir Committee, has been a big supporter of the league. We always found him forthcoming and helpful. Besides him, the Kashmiri people, the government of Kashmir, AJK Sports Board, Army, Police, administration, and law enforcing agencies have come forward in a big way to make the event a big success. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also extended help but we missed five contractual cricketers’ services who were picked up by the league owners and were not available,” he said.