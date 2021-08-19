Russia adds 20,914 daily Covid-19 infections

MOSCOW: Russia has confirmed 20,914 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,663,473, the official monitoring and response center said on Wednesday.

Russia registered 799 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 172,909. The number of recoveries increased by 20,713 to 5,939,037. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,590 new cases, taking its total to 1,547,244. Russia will launch an incentive program for citizens who are vaccinated, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin published on Wednesday.