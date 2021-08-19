Passerby killed, five injured as religious groups clash

Tension prevailed in areas along Abul Hassan Isphahani Road after unknown assailants opened fire in which a passerby was killed and five others suffered injuries on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place near Bilal Masjid and Marhaba Hotel in Abbas Town within the limits of the Mobina Town police station. Investigations revealed that a quarrel started after a religious group set up a Sabeel, but another group showed reservations about it.

As a tense situation arose during the exchange of hot words, unidentified men opened fire, leaving six persons, including a passerby, injured. The casualties were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one of the firing victims succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The injured men were identified as Shahrukh Hussain Jaffri, his father Kamran Hussain Jaferi, 12-year-old Mohsin, 30-year-old Arslan Zakir, and 41-year-old Muaaz Madni. The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat strongly condemned the incident and also gave an ultimatum to the government to immediately arrest the culprits.

DIG Saqib Ismail Memon, chief of East Range, said the police had controlled the situation and an extra deployment of police personnel had been made to avert further disturbance. He added that the police had registered an FIR and arrested one suspect.