Taliban benefiting from billions spent on building Afghan army

WASHINGTON: Built and trained at a cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment has turned out to be the Taliban, which grabbed not only political power but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. Taliban fighters captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban seized provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, culminating in the capture of Kabul, the national capital, over the weekend, reported international media. A US defense official Monday confirmed that the Taliban’s sudden bonanza of US-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and so spoke on condition of anonymity.