Two killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A boy and a girl were allegedly shot dead by their parents over adultery charges in Thatta. The police said the relatives had killed the boy and girl over the adultery charges in village Imam Bakhsh Brohi near Jam Wah in Thatta. Reports said a man Mukhtiyar Brohi had shot dead his daughter Nazia Brohi, while another man Ayaz Ali Brohi had killed his brother Imamuddin Brohi after finding them in love-affair. The police said both the accused had buried the bodies of the victims to hide their crimes but the police had arrested them and later they confessed their crimes. The police had registered an FIR against them at Makli Police Station, saying the bodies of the victims of ‘Karo Kari’ could be exhumed for medical investigation.