Police break up Muharram processions in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) fired tear gas and warning shots Tuesday to disperse Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking Muharram. Dozens of people were detained, foreign media reported.

Hundreds of Muslims chanting religious and pro-freedom slogans took to the streets in the main city of Srinagar despite security restrictions banning the traditional procession. Government forces used batons to beat journalists covering the procession, according to a local reporter. Authorities erected steel barricades and barbed wire to block the crowds. “We respect the religious sentiments and practices of all, but at the same time, it is also our joint responsibility to defeat the ill designs of vested interests who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere,” police Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.