Punjab info commission summons GDA DG

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) director general on August 27 for not making public the names of owners of illegal housing societies and other information under the Right to Information Act (RIA) 2013. In the Imran Iftikhar vs Gujranwala Development Authority case, Chief Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said Gujranwala residents and civil society representatives have complained that the GDA public information officer did not provide information to the complainant about illegal housing schemes in all Tehsils of Gujranwala, names of their owners, location, area, NOCs issued since January 1, 2016, NOCs issued for extension of housing schemes, action taken against illegal housing schemes since January 1, 2020. The complainant had told the GDA that the owners of many housing schemes have usurped the hard-earned money of people. He said that in these schemes, plots reserved for mosques, parks and banks have been sold. The chief commissioner directed the GDA DG to appear before him on August 27 at 1pm and explain why the Right to Information Act was not followed. He also directed him to submit the attested copies of the information sought by the complainant.