LB reforms still an unfinished agenda: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance minister Sartaj Aziz has said local bodies (LBs) reforms are still an unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s politics that needs to be fixed.

The School of Economics and Social Sciences at IBA Karachi hosted an online webinar in honour of Sartaj Aziz here on Tuesday. Sartaj highlighted how MSF students played a vital role in the 1946 election that was a deciding factor in creating a new state of Pakistan. He responded to questions of diverse nature from the participants. Replying to a question on the policy response to FATA’s status in the aftermath of Soviet insurgency in Afghanistan and the resultant influx of refugees to these areas, he accepted that FATA was not given much importance in the policy circles during the early days of Pakistan as “we were more focused on the eastern border with India”. Moreover, the issue was delayed due to political motives. He stressed the importance of legal, administrative and security mainstreaming of FATA and said the reform process is currently progressing towards the right path. He said Pakistan was able to hold general elections after 23 years of its inception. Moreover, he attributed the lack of devolution of power at the district level to uncertain political governments and extended military rules. He admitted that local body reforms are an unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s politics that need urgent fixing.