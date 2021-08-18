Plan to vaccinate students between 16-18 years

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to send recommendations to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for reopening the closed shrines under SOPs in four major cities that had been closed at the outset of the fourth wave of Coronavirus.

The Punjab Auqaf Department had closed 189 shrines in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan in the light of the NCOC guidelines. The decision to seek approval for opening of shrines was taken during a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the Corona situation, medical facilities in hospitals, vaccination campaign and decided to seek permission from NCOC for vaccination of students between 16 to 18 years.

The Chief Secretary Punjab and all Divisional Commissioners attended the online meeting while the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary Health, Secretary Auqaf, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the number of cases increased during the fourth wave of corona. She said that according to the data, 88 percent of the patients admitted to the hospitals were unvaccinated and the patients who have been given even a single dose are in better condition than the patients who have not been inoculated. “Statistics show that the vaccine is very effective against Corona,” she maintained.

She said the Federal Government has provided 11 oxygen generators to the Punjab Health Department. The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha to expedite the vaccination drive and adding that vaccination was the only solution to get rid of the coronavirus. He said the target of administering 5 lac vaccines per day has been achieved through micro plans, adding that this number must be maintained in all cases.

Secretary Primary Health Sara Aslam gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. She said that 292,195 people were vaccinated on Monday while during the fourth wave of corona, 2122 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals at present while 274 patients are in critical condition.

Secretary Auqaf told the meeting that there are 546 shrines across the province that are being supervised by the Department and 189 of these shrines are in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan were closed in the light of NCOC guidelines at the outset of fourth wave.

Meanwhile, at a press conference Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said there has been a steady rise in Covid-19 cases related to Delta variant during the fourth wave and its transmission rate is much faster than other variants.

On the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Ms Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary Development, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr. Asif Tufail, Ahmer Khan, Professor Javed Chaudhry and a large number of media representatives were present at Chief Minister Secretariat, 90-Shahra-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

The Health Minister said that Punjab has reported 967 cases in the last 24 hours and 40 people have lost their lives. “More than 20,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours and there was an increase in test to positivity ratio. The ratio was 14% in Attock, 13 % in Dera Ghazi Khan, 11% in Jhang, 9% in Narowal, Sargodha and Rawalpindi, 8% in Layyah, Lahore, Gujrat and Lodhran.”

She said: “As per statistics of the P&SH Department, as many as 193 patients are under treatment at 2918 beds reserved for COVID-19 and 170 ventilators have been reserved at DHQs and THQs hospitals. Adequate arrangements for treatment are available and all medicines including Actemra are available.

The Health Minister said, “We are appealing people to follow SOPs on the eve of Ashura days. Even our religion says that people must avoid travelling to places having epidemics. There are restrictions on all kinds of public gatherings. We all must take care of our own and other’s health and our own safety is more important than anything else. There are restrictions placed on commercial activities and banquet halls have been allowed to hold events within limit of a certain number. Cinemas are completely closed and govt offices are allowed to operate with 50% staff. Transport is allowed with 50% capacity and smart lockdowns are being further enforced in cities reporting more cases. I appeal people to wear masks and we have seen very good outcome as a result of measures in Lahore enforced through Commissioner Office. An awareness campaign is also being run in the province and SOPs are being enforced. We can overcome the Pandemic by vaccinating 70 to 80% people of over 18 years of age and then we can return to opening of businesses. COVID-19 has affected the vaccinated people much less than the unvaccinated people. So far we have vaccinated 23.5 million people in Punjab and there is adequate vaccine stock available. Vaccine supply is coming uninterrupted from the Fedal Government and currently there are over 300,00 doses available. We are trying to vaccinate maximum number of people and the target of vaccination till 14th August has been achieved a great deal. We are vaccinating more than 500,000 people per day, capacity shall be enhanced after Moharram days and vaccination centers shall remain open during Moharram. Punjab has vaccinated more than 26% people of over 18 years age group, 47% in over 40 category, 50% of over 50 years of age, 63% of over 60 years of age, and 45% of over 70 years of age group. Out of population of over 60 million in 18 years & above category, we have a set a target of vaccinating at least 40 to 45 million people. Home vaccination pace has been increased and Rawalpindi is ahead of other cities as far as vaccination is concerned. In Faisalabad 26 %, in Gujranwala and Lahore 37%, in Multan 32% and in Gujrat 45 % people have been vaccinated. The vaccination facility is available at 27 large hospitals as well and South Punjab is reporting rise in the number of vaccinated people.”

Elaborating further, she said, “The Federal Government has provided 11 Oxygen generators which have huge capacity. Based on the number of patients, all Teaching Hospitals including Mayo and Ganga Ram have been given Oxygen generators. Besides, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal have also been given Oxygen generators. Overall the P&SH and SHME Departments have spent over Rs. 10 billion and the audit of that amount is underway. Overall arrangements of beds, medicines are supply is available in all hospitals. Private Sector Teaching Hospitals have reserved 350 beds and 116 ventilators for COVID-19 patients. We have a separate cover of 350 oxygenated beds at Expo Center as well. I want to assure people through this press conference that they need not worry over arrangements. People can call Corona emergency helpline 0304 111781 and Corona Control Room 042 99211135 for any information. After Moharram, we will start campaign at Union Council level so that more and more people are vaccinated and the test to positivity ratio is brought down. The only route to returning to normal working is more and more vaccination. Vaccinated people must not think that they no longer need to follow SOPs. Vaccination is most effective in saving people from getting critically ill.”

Later, responding to queries of journalists, the Health Minister said that all-out efforts are being made to vaccinate more and more people through effective microplanning. People intending to travel abroad faced difficulties regarding vaccination. A large consignment of Astra Zeneca and Moderna was distributed among people in Punjab. All kinds of vaccines are available in the province. She said the issue of Chinese vaccine in other countries has been placed in front of the NCOC and the Federal Government shall very soon announce important development on this. “Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan is already in correspondence with the Saudi and American authorities on the issue. The credit of hiring of more than 40,000 doctors, distribution of Sehat Sahulat cards among 8.5 million families and construction of state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.”

Responding to a question on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said she would not hesitate to check his health status as a doctor as and when asked to do so. To another question, she said good quality health services are available in Pakistan and she can assure top quality treatment services to former PM if he returned. To another question, she said inquiry has been initiated against doctor over irregularities and it is right of an administrative secretary to initiate action on violation of discipline. She said private Teaching Hospitals are cooperating with the government for free treatment of COVID-19 patients.