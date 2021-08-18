Cabinet to take decisive steps on EVMs in 15 days: On the way to implementing state of Madina model, says minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to fulfilling its promise of a corruption-free, strong and stable Pakistan, and implementing the model of the state of Madina, and the journey in that direction is continuing without any lapse.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while briefing the media after a cabinet meeting, held here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. He said: “August 18 marks the completion of three years of the PTI government. We have postponed celebrations in respect of Ashura.

“A new date for celebrations will be announced after Ashura, and on that day we will explain in detail how we have faced difficulties in three years. In what condition Prime Minister Imran Khan got the country and how we will move forward in future,” added the minister.

The PM congratulated the cabinet on fulfilling the promises made with the nation. These initiatives will continue in the years to come, the minister added.

During the cabinet meeting, Premier Imran congratulated Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and his team on the launch of a national curriculum. He termed one curriculum key to uniting the nation, eliminating social divisions and highlighting Pakistaniyat. The minister said Dr Babar Awan, advisor on parliamentary affairs, gave a detailed briefing on electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the cabinet meeting. “We want to make the next election meaningful and one that is trusted by all people, in which the use of EVMs is fundamental.

“It is necessary to take legal steps as soon as possible and bring EVMs. We are going to take decisive steps in the next fortnight and we think that the opposition should also support the government on this count.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has informed the Election Commission of its position and has also presented a demonstration of the electronic voting machines,” he added.

The cabinet, he noted, expressed concerns over deteriorating condition of sports in the country while Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was directed to take immediate steps to reform the sports system. He said the PM stressed reviewing all issues regarding the performance of Pakistani athletes and sports federation in the Olympics. He said the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has been directed to formulate a new sports policy.

The minister said a detailed briefing was given by the interior secretary to the meeting on security and protocol of key government officials. At present, he said the total expenditure of Islamabad police on security is Rs954.6 million, president, PM, ministers, advisors and assistants have an annual security expenditure of Rs454.3m, judiciary expenditure is Rs304.5m, Punjab police total expenditure is Rs2,509.7m per annum. Rs427m per annum for the PM, governor and CM, Rs105.87m per annum for former CMs and ministers and bureaucrats, Rs1,143.17m per annum for judiciary in Lahore while other expenditure is Rs833.616m per annum and total expenditure is Rs2509m.

Similarly, the expenditure of ministers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is Rs222.18m per annum, advisors and assistants Rs24.36m, judiciary Rs501.48m per annum, present service persons Rs646.8m per annum, others Rs768.18m per annum, total expenditure is Rs2448m per annum.

The savings resulting from the proposed measures, he continued, were Islamabad police Rs199.14m per annum, Punjab Rs356.88m per annum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Rs998.34m per annum, FC Rs80.36m per annum and total savings Rs1,634m per annum. He said PM House has reduced its expenditures by 50%. The expenditures of the Presidency also reduced while the National Assembly speaker returned Rs1.57 billion to the national exchequer.

The education minister told the cabinet that 86% teachers and staff of schools and colleges had been vaccinated. The minister said about 97% of the people in the Ministry of Information had been vaccinated, and the cabinet has approved the Lease and Tenancy Policy 2020 to ensure efficient utilisation of valuable land of Pakistan Post and its proper and profitable use.

The cabinet was informed that Pakistan Post owns 4,275 properties, out of which 838 were departmental buildings, 120 plots and 43 inspection quarters. These properties have not yet been used to their full potential.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he explained, the policy decision taken by the government to ensure effective use of government properties which have not been utilised so far. In this regard, the cabinet has approved the lease policy of Pakistan Post. The cabinet was informed that 21 properties would be collated in the first phase.

The minister said the cabinet approved the Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021. The purpose of the policy was to ensure that Pakistan's imports, exports and all products used in the country comply with the set standards.

He said the cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on August 11, 2021. That included the National Remittance Loyalty Programme, an arrangement to send remittances from abroad and to provide incentives to Pakistanis living abroad.

He said the decisions taken in the meetings of Cabinet Committee on Privatization on August 10, 2021 and Cabinet Committee on Legislation on August 6, 2021 and August 12, 2021 were also approved.

The minister said the cabinet approved re-appointment of Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain as chairman WAPDA, as his performance had been exemplary. At present, 10 dams are being built. Hopefully, he would be able to complete the work, while the cabinet approved the draft of the proposed Islamabad Capital Territory Act and sent it to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

He said in a statement, issued by the NSC that the basic condition for the new government of Afghanistan was that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used for terrorism against Pakistan, or any other country. The Taliban government spokesman Sohail Shaheen also said in an interview that they would not allow any element to use Afghan territory against any other country, he added.