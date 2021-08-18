PM receives calls from world leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received telephone calls from world leaders and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, besides bilateral matters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and they exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan. He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important. The prime minister also underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The prime minister highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan. The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the prime minister highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19 and said the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also received a telephone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the immense importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. The prime minister also stressed that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. Imran stated that Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, adding the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

The prime minister added that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan. Bilaterally, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He said that Pakistan looked forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also received a telephone call from Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective, emphasising the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of the international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

The prime minister of Denmark thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan’s support and assistance in their evacuation endeavours.