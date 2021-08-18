Pakistan welcomes peaceful transition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday the peaceful change in Kabul was a good omen for the people of Afghanistan as well as the world at large.

He was briefing the media persons about the federal cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The cabinet meeting took stock of key national matters and the regional and global situation in the backdrop of the latest developments in Afghanistan. The minister said Pakistan was a responsible country and it would take decision on recognising the Taliban government after consultations with the regional and world powers.

“We are in the process of consulting with other countries, including Turkey and China. We will take a decision after full consultation with regional and international powers,” added the minister. The minister said, “Our position on Afghanistan was clear before, and it is also clear today. The situation in Afghanistan is satisfactory at the moment; it is a good thing that no incident of violence has taken place in Kabul yet; it is expected that Taliban will respect the rule of law and basic human rights.”

The minister said heavy responsibility lied with all stakeholders, political leaders and Taliban in Afghanistan to take their country to stability. Pakistan, he noted, had repeatedly advised Ashraf Ghani that he could not govern alone. Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the Afghan government in a speech in Bajaur that instead of preparing for elections, they should talk to different groups to form a united/ consensus government.

Fawad said the Prime Minister took the cabinet into confidence on the issue of Afghanistan and also briefed it on the decisions of the National Security Committee. He said PM Imran Khan had a detailed talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan two days ago. Yesterday, the US Secretary of State had a detailed talk with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “We are also in touch with other groups inside Afghanistan on this issue. We expect the Taliban to uphold the rule of law in Afghanistan. Governance will ensure respect for basic human rights,” he added. Referring to the NSC meeting a day earlier, the minister said they also stressed that “we want the new government in Kabul to respect basic international human rights.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan on Tuesday and welcomed them, and expressed strong support and solidarity for the people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

The PM said that no other country was more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan. He said in the current situation, great responsibility rested with the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

The 10-member Afghan political delegation, including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor arrived here Sunday last.

Mohammad Yunus Qanooni is a former interior minister while another member of the delegation is Ahmad Zia Massoud, who was the vice president of Afghanistan in the first elected administration of President Hamid Karzai, from Dec 2004 to Nov 2009.

The leader of Afghanistan’s Hezb Wahdat-e-Islami, Ustad Karim Khalili, who is also part of the delegation, had previously visited Pakistan in January this year for three days, from January 11 to 13.

Addressing the delegation, the PM underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution. Reaffirming Pak commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Imran Khan assured of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in that direction.

The delegation members thanked the PM for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts. They emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Separately, the Afghan political leadership also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and told the delegation Pakistan desired broad-based relations with Afghanistan and was willing to do everything possible to help the country achieve an all-inclusive settlement, which was vital for regional peace and prosperity.

The delegation met the COAS at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday. Gen Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan. A detailed discussion was held about current situation in Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army's sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socioeconomic development of Afghanistan.