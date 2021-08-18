Saudi general calls on CJCSC, air chief

RAWALPINDI: General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, chief of general staff of Saudi Arabia, separately called on General Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday.

During the meeting at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Saudi general and the CJCSC deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counterterrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries. They agreed that both the countries share a great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of a closer military and strategic cooperation, both the countries share a common perception on all national and international issues. The Saudi general lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. The chairman JCSC thanked the visiting dignitary for acknowledging the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism and sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.