Afghan female journalists keep appearing on TV

KABUL: Female journalists in Afghanistan continue to report both from TV studios and from the streets of Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid Tuesday spoke at their first press conference since taking control of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban are committed to the rights of women under the system of Sharia law," Mujahid said, adding that women could work and study "within our frameworks."

However, when Charlotte Bellis, a reporter with Al Jazeera, asked if women journalists could work as they had in the past, Mujahid said that's for "the next government" to decide.

Images emerged on the social media this week of female journalists from several Afghan outlets, including TOLO News, Ariana TV, and Etilaatroz, reporting on the situation in Kabul and even interviewing a member of the Taliban.

Hasiba Attakpal, a TOLO News reporter, was shown reporting from the streets of Afghanistan, while women were also shown taking part in a morning meeting alongside male journalists in the news offices.

Sakina Amiri, a reporter at the Afghan daily Etilaatroz, was photographed interviewing members of the Taliban.