Modi’s popularity reduced by 40 pc in a year, survey shows

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi’s popularity as the next choice as India’s Prime Minister has fallen in the past six months, shows a survey conducted by India Today. According to the survey, though Prime Minister Modi got the most votes — 24% feel he is the best choice for PM — the share of votes he received has fallen from 38% in January 2020, and 66% in August 2020, foreign media reported.

According to the poll, after PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath is in second place with 11% of votes in his favour (an increase from 3% in August 2020), followed by Rahul Gandhi (10%).

India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey was conducted between July 10 and July 20, 2021, across 115 parliamentary and 230 assembly constituencies in 19 states —Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. A total of 14,559 interviews were conducted (71% rural and 29% urban areas) and 50% were face-to-face and 50% were telephonic interviews.

29% feel that the NDA government’s biggest achievement is the Supreme Court’s Ram temple verdict and 22% feel it is the revocation of Article 370. 29% feel that the biggest failure of the Union government is the price rise and the inflation, followed by unemployment.

The biggest problem India is facing is the COVID-19 pandemic, feel 23% of the responders and 19% feel it is the price rise and inflation, followed by 17% who feel unemployment is the biggest problem India faces currently.