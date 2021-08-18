Punjab info commission summons GDA DG

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) director general on August 27 for not making public the names of owners of illegal housing societies and other information under the Right to Information Act (RIA) 2013.

In the Imran Iftikhar vs Gujranwala Development Authority case, Chief Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said Gujranwala residents and civil society representatives have complained that the GDA public information officer did not provide information to the complainant about illegal housing schemes in all Tehsils of Gujranwala, names of their owners, location, area, NOCs issued since January 1, 2016, NOCs issued for extension of housing schemes, action taken against illegal housing schemes since January 1, 2020.