Proposal for renaming Aligarh to ‘Harigarh’

ALIGARH: The Aligarh district panchayat has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a change in the name of the city to 'Harigarh'. Another proposal to change the name of Firozabad district to Chandra Nagar is also doing the rounds, foreign media reported.

The names of many cities and railway stations have been changed in Uttar Pradesh over the past few years with Allahabad-Prayagraj being the most notable of them.

Even earlier, many organisations had appealed to the UP government asking it to change Aligarh's name. This time around, the proposal was sent by members of the newly-constituted district panchayat. Interestingly, this proposal comes barely six months ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.