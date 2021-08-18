Punjab plans to vaccinate students between 16 and 18 years

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to send recommendations to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for reopening the closed shrines under SOPs in four major cities that had been closed at the outset of the fourth wave of Coronavirus.

The Punjab Auqaf Department had closed 189 shrines in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan in the light of the NCOC guidelines. The decision to seek approval for opening of shrines was taken during a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the Corona situation, medical facilities in hospitals, vaccination campaign and decided to seek permission from NCOC for vaccination of students between 16 to 18 years.

The Chief Secretary Punjab and all Divisional Commissioners attended the online meeting while the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary Health, Secretary Auqaf, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the number of cases increased during the fourth wave of corona. She said that according to the data, 88 percent of the patients admitted to the hospitals were unvaccinated and the patients who have been given even a single dose are in better condition than the patients who have not been inoculated. “Statistics show that the vaccine is very effective against Corona,” she maintained.