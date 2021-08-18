US strength is destruction: China

BEIJING: China Tuesday accused Washington of “leaving an awful mess” in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country prompting a chaotic evacuation of US personnel and allies.

Facing criticism over the disorganized pullout of American troops, President Joe Biden Monday defended the withdrawal and blamed the Afghan forces whom he said were “not willing to fight for themselves”, reports the international media. However Chinese Foreign Ministry official Hua Chunying Tuesday said Washington had left “an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families” in Afghanistan.

“America’s strength and role is destruction, not construction,” Ms Hua said at a regular press briefing. China shares a rugged 76km border with Afghanistan.