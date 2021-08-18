Female tiktoker harassed, tortured: Police register case against 400

LAHORE: A female TikToker and her friends were harassed and tortured by a mob in Greater Iqbal Park on August 14 (Independence Day).

Victim Ayesha Akram of Lajpat Road Shahdara along with her friends Amir Sohail, Saddam Hussain and others went to Greater Iqbal Park. They were making videos at Minar-e-Pakistan when a mob of over 400 people gathered there. They picked the TikToker and started tossing her in the air.

“I was stripped. My clothes were torn,” she said.

She cried for help but no one turned up to rescue her. Ayesha alleged that her gold ring, earrings and cash and mobile phones of her friends were snatched. Police registered a case.