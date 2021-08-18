Sindh CM rejects ‘uniform’ curriculum

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial curriculum was good enough and the federal government’s suggested uniform educational curriculum across the country was not acceptable as the Centre did not take Sindh into confidence.

The Sindh chief minister said the curriculum was not a national but PTI’s political curriculum, adding that every region had its indigenous system and the PPP’s provincial government has been trying to provide better education to the local children based on our experiences. Replying to a question on water shortage, the CM said the water accord was not being implemented by the federation and Sindh government had taken a stance on water distribution issue. He said Sindh would not face any water scarcity if Chashma-Jhelum Link and Taunsa Panjnad Canal would be shut down, and due to late arrival of water, tail-ends regions, including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Dadu have to suffer.

Murad Ali Shah sarcastically termed that the federal government and IRSA, the irrigation water distribution body, should consider Sindh as part of Pakistan and should stop depriving the people in Sindh. Replying another question, the Sindh CM showed concerns over the new developments in Afghanistan, as threats were received for Muharram processions. He said the incident of Mowach Goth was a cowardly act, in which innocent children and women were killed. He said the government was making all effort to avert such incidents should not take place during ‘Ashura’ or in future, adding that the strict security arrangements had been made in this regard.