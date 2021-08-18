ECP forms committee to review EVM

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday formed a technical evaluation committee (TEC) which will review every aspect of electronic voting machine (EVM) and submit its report to the commission.

The development came at the end of a briefing given on the machine here at the Election Commission Secretariat. The meeting approved hiring services of a technical consultant who will assist the commission in the project of electronic voting machine, overseas Pakistanis voting, data centre, preparation for electoral rolls, etc. The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. ECP members, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz, the minister for Science and Technology and the ECP secretary were present. Apart from the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the ministries concerned, IT technical experts also attended the meeting.

The minister thanked the commission and while initiating the briefing said that by making this electronic voting machine, the ministry has tried to make it flawless, easy to use and transparent in the electoral process.

Briefing the commission about various functions, hardware and software of the machine, the chief election commissioner, ECP members and other officials raised various questions and concerns and said that necessary changes must be made in the law. The ECP clarified that the briefing included only the introduction of the machine while further work is being done keeping in view all the factors related to it such as legal, administrative, logistical, storage, technical support, training and manpower.

The chief election commissioner said the commission is in favour of use of technology in principle but it is necessary to review all initiatives so that the technology used is based on the ground realities. And this technology must be trusted by stakeholders, voters and the public.

The team of the Ministry of Science and Technology said: “We will improve it in the light of the recommendations and concerns of the election commission and will brief the commission again in due course.”